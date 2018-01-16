Leader: Main issues of Muslims not to be ignored through silence conspiracy

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Receiving participants of the PUIC Conference in Tehran, the Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei asked Muslim nations not to let the main issues of the world of Islam be ignored through the conspiracy of silence.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the participants of the 13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference on Tuesday.

The Leader "my advice to my brothers in the Muslim World is that we need to be clear on fundamental issues of the Muslim World in order to be able to create trends [that can increase awareness] and influence public opinion.”

He noted that Palestine and unity among Muslims continue to be the most pressing topics for the Muslims. He said that the unity among the Muslims, which has a large population and abundant facilities and a very sensitive position in the world, can transfer the Muslims into an influential and great power. He said, “We even say to those who are outright hostile towards us that we are ready for a brotherly approach, although they do not have such an approach.”

He added that one of the most important issues for the Islamic world is "the pursuit of scientific progress." He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s experience has shown that a country can increase its scientific knowledge through hard work and reliance on young people.

Indicating the fact that striving for scientific development is an important issue for Islamic countries, the leader of the Revolution added: "The West was able to achieve wealth and power through science, but because they lacked faith and capacity, their knowledge led to oppression and arrogance.”

Noting the Islamic countries’ religious and historical duty towards the current important developments that are taking place in the world, he said that the world of Islam needs to play a role in important issues, and prevent the repetition of the bitter experience of past decades and should not allow big powers to reassert their domination of other countries.

He said, "There are important topics on the agenda of the conference, but some important issues are also missing. Issues on Yemen and Bahrain are important issues that caused deep injuries and need to be resolved."

“Do not let them ignore you, and make the main issues of the Muslim World be ignored through a conspiracy of silence. The dangerous and horrendous Imperialism of Western media—which is dominated by Zionists—must not be allowed to make these issues be ignored.”

He stressed that the West's propaganda empire can be defeated. He said that it is possible to defeat the Zionists in the soft war, just as they were defeated in Lebanon and had been forced to admit it.

He said that the Palestinian issue continues to be the Muslim world’s most important issue. He noted that the Palestinian issue took place in three events "occupation of land", "mass expulsion of millions of people", and " massacre and massive crimes against humanity”. This, he stressed, is an unprecedented oppression.

" I believe that this struggle against the Zionist regime will bear fruit, just as the resistance has progressed today. There was a time when the Zionists chanted "From Nile to Euphrates," today they are building up walls around themselves, so that they can protect themselves on that occupied land."

Ayatollah Khamenei stated: “We're ready to act brotherly even with those among the Muslims who were once openly hostile to Iran” and went on to say: The World of Islam, with such a large population and plenty of facilities, can certainly create a great power within the world and become influential through unity. Such warmongering among the World of Islam must be stopped and we should not allow that a safe haven be created for the Zionist regime. We are ready to treat brotherly even those from among the Muslim world who were once hostile to us.”

Ayatollah Khamenei reminded: Palestine is a collective: a country and a history. Palestine extends from the river to the sea, and Jerusalem is undoubtedly its capital. This recent move by the US officials--who have recently been acting more blatantly towards Quds— won't get anywhere and their moves won't bear results.

Remarking that the governments which help the United States and the Zionists are betraying, the Leader of the revolution added: “Like what the Saudis do. This is certainly a betrayal of the Islamic Ummah and the Muslim World.”