TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Leading a defense delegation, Pakistan's Minister for Defense Production and Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain arrived in Tehran this morning upon his Iranian counterpart's invitation.

Pakistani delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Iranian officials on military and defense cooperation with Iran.

This visit by Pakistani military officials to Iran marks the increasing military and defense cooperation between the two countries.

KI/4200359