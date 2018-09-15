53rd Pakistan Defense Day commemorated in Tehran

A reception was hosted by Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Ms Riffat Masood at her residence in the evening of 12th September 2018. Brig. Gen Ghadeer Nizami, Deputy of Foreign Affairs General Staff (Hq) of Iranian Armed Forces was the Chief Guest of the occasion.

High ranking Iranian civil and military officials, Ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps, Defence & military Attaches, media persons and members of Pakistani Community attended the Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Riffat Masood highlighted the significance of the day and paid tributes to the sacrifices of our armed forces, law enforcement personnel and Pakistani citizens who sacrificed their lives to preserve peace, security and stability of Pakistan.

The Ambassador said the participation of Prime Minister Imran Khan along with leaders of all the major political parties including the Opposition in the Defence Day ceremony in Islamabad sent a message to all Pakistanis and to the world at large that we stand together as a nation, both military and civilians, in our commitment and goal for a united, strong and progressive Pakistan.

Referring to the menace of extremism and terrorism, the Ambassador said the anti-terrorism operation Radd ul Fassad launched by the Armed Forces has broken the back of terrorists and law & order situation in the country has improved.

The Ambassador said Pakistan is committed to secure peace and security in the region and has contributed significantly in global campaigns against terrorism and peace-keeping missions all over the world.

She mentioned that so far 136 Pakistani peacekeepers had laid down their lives in carrying out their peacekeeping mission in different countries.

Chief Guest Brig Gen Ghadeer Nizami extended his felicitations on Defence Day and said Iran and Pakistan are bonded in strong historical and cultural relations and their political and military ties are exceptional in the region.

Referring to the menace of terrorism, he said, both Iran and Pakistan are fighting terrorism and extremism and determined to secure peace in the region.

Brig Saqib Ali Cheema, Defence & Military Attache of Pakistan, in his speech, shed light on strong military ties between two brotherly countries of Pakistan and Iran.

