Iran's effective role in securing region undeniable

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Pakistani senate member praised the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in securing the region's security and stability, saying Iran has played an important role in eradicating terrorism in the Middle East.

Speaking with Iran’s IRNA News Agency , Senator Syed Tahir Hyssain Mashhadi said Iran has backed the security and stability in the region, adding “Syria and Lebanon were able to defeat terrorism with the help of Iran.”

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is not only the neighbor of Pakistan, but also the two countries have historical, linguistic and religious cultural commonality," the Pakistani senator said, noting that the privileged position of the Islamic Republic of Iran could not be ignored.”

Mashhadi noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan are independent countries and they do not need any foreign powers to dictate their policies.

Referring to the importance of the recent Islamabad conference attended by parliament speakers of six countries of the region in Islamabad including Iran’s Ali Larijani, Pakistani senator said the conference gave a clear message to the United States that the countries of the region are united and do not accept US intervention.

The Pakistani Senator also went on to say that “as Pakistani National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq mentioned before, the presence of the speaker of Iran’s parliament and his consultations with the other speakers played an important role in the success of the conference.

Referring to the fact that the next conference will be held in Tehran, Mashhadi added “during the meeting with Mr. Larijani, I found him an expert on the regional affairs, especially Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

Syed Taher Mashhadi further explained Pakistan's foreign policy on regional developments and said “Pakistan will pursue regional security and stability, and will use all its capacities to achieve that goal.”

Pakistan's Senate member said Pakistan has never bowed to the United States pressures and has always preferred its national and regional interests to US policies.

