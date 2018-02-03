Iran plans to increase export to Pakistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said necessary measures have been taken to increase exporting Iran’s national products to Pakistan.

“Suitable ground has been prepared for exporting Iranian national production to Pakistan, and Iran can now increase exporting national products to Pakistan,” Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan told Mehr News Agency correspondent.

Referring to the growing mutual visits by the two countries’ officials, the ambassador pointed out “high-ranking officials’ visits show a high level of political relations between Iran and Pakistan, and this can pave the way for more economic relations between the two sides in line with the guidelines of the Resistance Economy.”

Elsewhere in in the interview, Mr. Honardoost reported "the volume of trade between the two countries, which stood at $500 million two years ago, amounted to $1.2 billion last year, indicating 35% increase.”

He highlighted that 35% increase in the economic relations between the two countries during the past two years has taken place despite the economic sanctions.

Referring to the large size of the two countries’ markets, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan concluded “Pakistan with 200 million people and Iran with 80 million people can have increased economic relations and financial transactions,” adding “the two countries have held several rounds of negotiations to get rid of existing trade barriers and negative effects of the sanctions.”

