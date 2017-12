TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Pakistan’s Army Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said mutual measures are taken to promote security at Iran and Pakistan border.

He said that some new border passages are going to be inaugurated for pilgrims and the people living in border areas.

He emphasized that the mutual measures will convert the border of the two countries into the border of peace and friendship.