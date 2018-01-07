Iran, Pakistan vow to expand coop. against common US-posed threats

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's SNSC Shamkhani said Iran would not allow some countries to influence Tehran-Islamabad relations by sending weapons and hiring terrorists to create insecurity in the common borders of Iran and Pakistan.

“Iran will not allow some countries to undermine Tehran-Islamabad relations by sending weapons and hiring terrorists to create insecurity in the common borders of Iran and Pakistan,” said Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

The Iranian security chief made the remarks on Sunday noon while meeting with Lieutenant-General Nasser Khan Janjua, the Pakistani Prime Minister's Special Adviser on National Security, in Tehran.

Recalling the historical and civilization relations as well as the many cultural and religious ties between the two countries, Mr. Shamkhani highlighted the importance of the expansion of relations and cooperation for mutually reinforcing in various fields, especially against common threats.

“Activating mechanisms for bilateral cooperation and designing joint procedures, in accordance with the changing components of threats, is one of the immediate measures that should be taken seriously by the relevant agencies in the two countries,” highlighted the Iranian official.

The secretary of Iran’s supreme national security council, criticized the new US national security strategy, which according to him increases insecurity and instability in the world.

"The double-standard, hypocritical, and divisive policy of US towards the Islamic countries, including Iran and Pakistan, necessitates the increase of awareness and devise of deterrent measures, in addition to building cooperation between Islamic countries against US,” he said.

Shemkhani reminded that addressing the issue of Palestine as a top priority of the Islamic world is a necessity, and alliances created with the funds of the Islamic countries should be geared towards realizing the cause of the liberation of the holy al-Quds [Jerusalem].

Shamkhani, who is Iranian Leader’s representative in the Supreme National Security Council, also emphasized the necessity of tapping huge opportunities for cooperation between the two countries [of Iran and Pakistan], especially on the path to solving issues related to the Islamic world, including the removal of the Saudi blockade against the Yemeni people.

“Supporting for political dialogue between Yemenis, the immediate halt to bombing and laying siege to this country, and immediate humanitarian relief to the people of the war-torn country are the demands of the Islamic countries and the international community,” Asserted Mr. Shamkhani.

Shemkhani called for maintaining and safeguarding sustainable security along the borders and for taking joint action on issues such as fighting drug trafficking, smuggling human beings and weapons, and fighting against mischief.

Lieutenant-General Nasser Khan Janjua, the Pakistani Prime Minister's Special Adviser on National Security, in this meeting, for his part, emphasized the need for the Islamic countries to be alert to foreign plots aimed at wedging gaps between Muslims and Islamic countries

“Pakistan will strengthen its security and economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he reiterated.

He referred to Iran's influential status as a secure, stable and powerful country in the Western Asian region, and stated, “Islamabad welcomes new areas created for developing joint economic, commercial and trade cooperation.”

