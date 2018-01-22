Deputy FM dismisses claims of Iran-Europe talks over missile

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Seyyed Abbas Araghchi says the news about negotiation between Iran, UK, and Germany about missile issues is untrue.

"The news reported in the media that Iran held negotiations with Germany and UK on missile defense issues is untrue,” said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, on Monday.

He added that during his recent trip to Germany, he and his German counterpart exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues, along with the issue of the JCPOA.

“Germany is one of the most important economic and political partners of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Iran-Germany relations have got a more serious form after the JCPOA,” he said reassuring that new challenges will pop up in the next four months.

The diplomat underlined that Iran won’t negotiate over its regional stances with no other party.

“Political consultations have always existed between Iran and other countries,” he maintained.

“Since last year, the US president has started worsening the situation for Iran in a bid to scrap or change the nuclear deal,” said Mr. Araghchi.

“They made it more difficult for Iran to, at first, push Iran leave the agreement. Then they tried to talk Europeans into leaving the JCPOA, and finally left it up to the Congress. And all of these have so far been unsuccessful,” the Iranian diplomat said.

“During the course of the last year, the Europeans were defending the JCPOA, aligned with the Islamic Republic of Iran and in opposition with US. This much disagreement between Europe and US has been unprecedented. Trump posed more pressure on Iran through the UNSC with excuses of missiles program and recent riots but they were again unsuccessful,” noted the Iranian deputy FM.

