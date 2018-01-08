‘Alphabet’ to vie at American filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iranian short animation ‘Alphabet’ directed by Kianoush Abedi will be screened in the First City Film Festival in Kansas, US.

The 6-minute animated piece ‘Alphabet’, directed by Kianoush Abedi, narrates the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth. The animation depicts a nation that has forgotten the alphabet to life, cannot see, cannot hear, and cannot speak, but the words are waiting for them impatiently.

The First City Film Festival screens film from all around the world in the historic city of Leavenworth, Kansas, on March 22-25, 2018.

The festival will award scholarships and cash awards/trophies to the best in each category. Scholarships will be awarded for best First City Student Short and the Andy Entwistle Spirit Award.

