3 Iranians films to go on screen at Green Image Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – The 5th edition of Green Image Film Festival with the purpose of enhancing understanding on the global environmental issues, will host 3 Iranian films.

The Iranian animated film "In The Crosshairs", which has been produced using a sand powder technique, and was directed by Marzieh Kheirkhah, is one of the Iranian animations that will be featured at Green Image Film Festival in Japan.

The 7-minute ‘The Fan’ by Fatemeh Sohani and the 53-minute movie "The Ranger And The Panther" by Fatollah Amiri are 2 other Iranian films that will be present at the festival.

A total of 214 films from 53 countries were enrolled in the festival, while 29 films have been accepted to be displayed at the festival.

The festival which will be held in Tokyo, Japan from March 23rd to 25th, 2018 will screen three films from Iran, five films from Japan, five films from France, five films from Taiwan, and a film from Italy, Sweden, the United States, India, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, Mozambique, Greece, Belgium and Spain.

Green Image Filmfest. is aims to enhance understanding on the global environmental issues through excellent visual image, and provide more people with opportunities to take action to achieve harmonious coexistence with nature and sustainable development, according to its official website.

