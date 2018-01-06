Abyar’s ‘Breath’ to be screened at Mill Valley Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Narges Abyar’s Iran-Iraq war drama ‘Breath’ will be screened in the 40th Mill Valley Film Festival in California, US.

Following its 33rd international screening, Abyar’s ‘Breath’ will be screened in a section dedicated to foreign language films introduced to the Academy Awards.

Mill Valley Film Festival, according to the festival’s website, offers a high-profile, non-competitive environment for celebrating the best in independent and world cinema. MVFF has a knack for spotting emerging talent as well as drawing legendary artists, and welcomes more than 200 filmmakers and guests from around the world.

‘Breath’ was Iran’s Foreign Language Academy Award entry for 2018. Adapted by director Narges Abyar from her own novel, ‘Breath’ delves into a child's fantasy world and moments from her life which has been thrown into turmoil against the backdrop of a war Iraq waged against Iran in 1980.

Narges Abyar has won two Best Director awards for ‘Breath’ at 12th Vancouver International Women In Film Festival in Canada and 2016 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

The 33rd edition of Mill Valley Film Festival has gone under way on Friday and will run through January 11 in San Rafael, California.

