Iranian Taekwondoka advances to WTF Grand Slam semifinals

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The second round of the World Taekwondo Grand Slam ended with one Iranian representative advancing to the semifinal.

The first World Taekwondo Grand-Slam is being held in Wuxi, China with 24 fighters in -68kg male and -68kg female categories.

Mirhashem Hosseini and Abolfazl Yaghubi were the two representatives of Iran in the -68 kilogram weight division. Mirhashem Hosseini beat Aykhan Taghzade from Azerbaijan in the first round of the competition and advanced to the second round, where he defeated Jaouad Achab and reached the semifinal.

The other Iranian Taekwondoka Abolfazl Yaghubi failed against Seok-Bae Kim from South Korea and left the competition.

Iran, South Korea, Turkey and 37 other countries have sent their top taekwondo athletes to Wuxi, where they’ll compete with opponents at their own categories.

The Wuxi 2017 World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series is scheduled for every Saturday with 2 Olympic weight categories from December 30, 2017 to January 27, 2018 in Wuxi, China.

BS/4191834