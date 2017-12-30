Iran’s female taekwondoka leaves Wuxi early

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Iranian female taekwondoka at +67kg left the 1st World Taekwondo Grand Slam Championships in Wuxi City in China on the first day after she lost to South Korean opponent.

Zahra Pouresmaeil, who was representing Iran at +67kg, had to leave the competition after ‘Saha Bo Man’ beat her 11 – 8 on the first day of the competition.

The World Taekwondo Grand-Slam & 2020 Olympic Wild Card Games is being held in Wuxi, China with 240 fighters fiercely battling for the championship, according to the competition website.

Iran, South Korea, Turkey and 37 others countries and regions have sent their top taekwondo athletes to Wuxi, where they’ll compete with opponents at their own categories.

These competitions are held in multiple stages, and at the first stage, only men competitors at +80kg and women at +67kg will compete.

The preliminary World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series in Wuxi, China, is an invitational event attended by the world's most professional competitors.

The fights in the 4-week event are expected to set new rules that reward athletes for extra spins and knockdowns, and the new rules could be introduced for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

