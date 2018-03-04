Alborz prov. to host Asian Taekwondo Competition

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – President of Iranian Taekwondo Federation Seyed Mohammad Pouladgar said here on Sunday that Alborz province will host Asian Taekwondo Competition and also Fajr International Taekwondo Cup.

Speaking in Sports Council of Alborz province, Pouladgar pointed to the global prestige of provincial taekwondo in the international level and said, “according to the scheduled program, the 29th edition of Fajr Intl. Cup and 8th round of competition of Asian Taekwondo Clubs will be held in Alborz Province in April 2018 in the presence of technical observer of International Taekwondo Federation.”

This edition of competition will be held in Karaj’s Enghelab Sports Complex, he said, adding, “the oldest taekwondo tournament has only one grade, so that international standards should be predicted for it precisely.”

He pointed to the previous edition of this prestigious competition and said, “Sari hosted the previous edition of the competition in the presence of athletes of 11 countries while this edition of the competitions has one grade, that is to say that any athlete winning gold medal will receive Asian quota.”

Pouladgar pointed to the interest of many athletes for participating in this round of competition and said, “in the evaluation made over the past four years in Alboz province in this sports category, Alborz province is regarded as cradle of taekwondo enthusiast in the country.”

In the end, Pouladgar said, “Alborz province has garnered several honors in taekwondo field in international level, the most important of which can be referred to Kimia Alizadeh who gained the coveted gold medal in all-time history of the Islamic Revolution in women’s taekwondo category.

