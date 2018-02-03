Iran bags 17 medals at Asian Indoor Athletics C’ships

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – The female and male athletes of Iran national team have so far won 17 medals, including 3 gold ones, at the 2018 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran.

Iran’s 39-athelete squad has so far hauled 17 medals at the multinational and multi-sport event, including three gold, seven silver, and seven bronze ones.

The medals earned by the Iranian squad since Feb. 1 at various sports categories include:

Gold medals:

Hossein Taftian (men’s 60-meter running contest); Hossein Keyhani (men’s 3000-meter running); Ali Samari (men’s shot put)

Silver medals:

Sepideh Tavakoli (women’s high jump); Keyvan Ghanbarzadeh (men’s high jump); Elnaz Kampani (women’s 60-meter hurdle); Mahsa Mirza Tabibi (women’s pole vaulting); Maryam Norouzi (women’s shot put); Pejman Yarvali (men’s 800-meter running); Milad Miri (men’s heptathlon)

Bronze medals:

Homayoun Hemmati (men’s 3000-meter running); Farzaneh Fasihi (women’s 60-meter running); Sara Nadafi (women’s 60-meter hurdle); Sara Karimi (women’s pole vaulting); Niloufar Fashkhorani (women’s pole vaulting); Sana Dadras (women’s shot put); Ali Mohebbi (men’s heptathlon)

Currently, Iran and Kazakhstan are edging closely to claim the first place in the tournament’s medal tallies.

The 8th edition of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships started on February 1, and will wrap up on February 3, 2018.

The tournament has brought together over 300 male and female athletes from 22 countries, including China, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

MS/4217174