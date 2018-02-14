Alborz province to host intl. taekwondo competition

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s northern province of Alborz will host the 29th edition of International Fajr Taekwondo Competitions slated to be held in April, 2018.

This is the second time the Iranian Alborz province is going to host the International Fajr Taekwondo Competitions after 14 years.

Invitation letters have been sent to different countries to take part in the contest which is going to be held in Enghlab Sport Center in Karaj.

The last round of the tournament was attended by 20 teams from Iran (2 teams), Afghanistan (3 teams), Pakistan (3 teams), Russia (2 teams), Iraq (2 teams), and teams from Luxembourg, Syria, Seychelles, Oman, Greece, Azerbaijan, India and Armenia at different weights.

The International Fajr Taekwondo Competitions are registered in the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) calendar with grade 1, and the winners of gold, silver and bronze medals will receive 10, 6, and 3.6 points, respectively to reward them better rankings in the Olympic Games.

