Two taekwondoka to join Iran’s caravan in Wuxi

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Two Iranian representative are slated to depart for Wuxi, China on Tuesday to compete at the ongoing event dubbed as the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series.

The World Taekwondo Grand-Slam & 2020 Olympic Wild Card Games is being held in Wuxi, China with 240 fighters fiercely battling for the championship, according to the competition website. As such, Mirhasehm Hosseini and Abolfazl Yaghubi will leave Tehran on Tuesday to represent Iran in the -68 kilogram weight category.

Earlier, Zahra Pouresmaeil, who was representing Iran at +67kg, had to leave the competition after ‘Saha Bo Man’ beat her 11 – 8 on the first day of the competition.

Iran, South Korea, Turkey and 37 others countries and regions have sent their top taekwondo athletes to Wuxi, where they’ll compete with opponents at their own categories.

As announced by WTF, for the 2017/2018 Grand Slam, the invited athletes in each tournament/category will be the Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist, and two gold medalists from the 2017 World Taekwondo, champion of the Grand-Prix Final in December 2017; the three winners of the Grand-Prix Series held earlier in 2017; as well as the winner of the 2016 Grand-Prix Final.

The winner in each tournament/weight category of this year will takes home USD 70,000; the silver medalist USD 20,000; and the bronze medalist USD 10,000.The series is invitational, and will bring together twelve premier athletes in each tournament/weight category.

