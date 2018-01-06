GAPAR condemns US cutting funding for UNRWA

DAMASCUS, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The General Authority for Palestine Arab Refugees (GAPAR) condemned the announcement by US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on cutting the yearly funding for the Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), describing this act as cheap political blackmailing.

Director of GAPAR Ali Mustafa explained in a letter sent to Commissioner General of the UNRWA Pierre Krahenbuhl that the mission of the UNRWA is legal and humanitarian, and the agency has to provide all its services according to the UN resolution no.302 in 1949, adding that the agency is not under the authority of the US.

The GAPAR emphasized in the letter that punishing Palestinians by cutting financial support to UNRWA as a result of condemning the US recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Israeli occupation entity is another position expressing the US violation of international law and the UN resolutions.

SANA/MNA