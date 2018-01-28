Lady diplomat puts on new show to grab attention

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – US Ambassador to the United Nations continues to spew forth inflammatory rhetoric against Iran.

In the past year, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has made every effort to oppose and discredit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In her lame efforts, Haley has tried to convince other members of the US cabinet, such as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, claiming Iran has not been living up to the bargain.

Haley’s controversial trip to Vienna and her meeting with IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano was in line with her desperate attempts to find flaws in Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA, but her efforts were all in vain.

However, she has not given up.

Haley had the cooperation of Senator Tom Cotton, a radical conservative Republican, on discrediting the Iran nuclear deal. On behalf of the Trump administration, she alleges that Iran has not been commitment to the nuclear accord. This bogus claim has been called “a big mistake” by some members of Trump’s cabinet and considered costly for Washington in the international arena, as it could cause a rift in US relations with Europe.

Recently, Haley falsely accused Iran of supplying ballistic missiles used to attack Saudi Arabian forces by the Yemenis, and alleges that she is seeking the endorsement of US allies to provoke Iran. Much to her chagrin, even US intelligence agencies have questioned her egregious claims, making it a hard defeat for the lady diplomat.

Presently, Nikkie Haley is making a feeble attempt to complete her “ballistic missile show” against Iran at the United Nation’s Security Council meeting so that she gains more attention in the international political arena. Some analysts believe that her overambitious attitude in targeting Iran is to impress the White House, as Haley is impatiently waiting to replace US Secretary of State Tillerson, when he either gets fired or resigns. Also of concern have been rumors that Trump was to install Cotton at head of the CIA, and make the current head of the CIA, Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State.

Political rivals of the US Ambassador to the UN are carefully observing her performance as allegations of an extramarital affair between President Trump and Nikkie Haley have been making headline news as of late.

Recently, Haley has invited UN Security Council representatives to Washington in an attempt to further promote Iranophobia in the international community. According to Reuters, Haley is to present to the diplomats with what she claims to be part and parcel of the alleged missile shipments from Iran to the members of the Ansarullah movement in Yemen.

The diplomats are to meet with US President Donald Trump at a White House banquet. The carefully devised misrepresentation prepared by Haley will provide fabricated evidence from Iran’s nonexistent ballistic missile shipment to Yemen. This show of travesty has no basis and rational, and as such, has been highlighted by UN diplomats and by the permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Haley’s despicable campaign against Iran is nothing more than a self-serving ploy to attract attention in the political arena and a failed effort to standout in US foreign diplomacy. Instead, Nikkie Haley has become nothing more than a “defeated diplomat” and an “outdated symbol” of America’s lack of diplomacy in the international community, a process that will inevitably make her an unwelcome and unreliable politician.