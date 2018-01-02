Turkey warns against foreign intervention in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that Iran is a friendly neighboring country and foreign interventions should be avoided in the public protests against economic problems.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said violence and provocation along with external interventions should be avoided during ongoing protests in Iran, reported Turkey’s state run news agency Anadolu.

“Turkey is concerned about reports that demonstrations that started on Dec. 28 in Iran have spread, there are deaths and that public buildings have been damaged,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said Iran is a friend and brotherly country to Turkey, which attributes great importance for the preservation of social peace and stability.

“In this context, we believe the statement of President Rouhani that people have a right to peaceful protest but the law should not be violated and that public property should not be harmed should be taken into account, and violence and provocation should be avoided.

“We wish for peace in the country to be ensured, as soon as possible, and that common sense would prevail to prevent the escalation of the incidents, and that provocative rhetoric and external interventions would be avoided.”

