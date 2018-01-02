No need for IRGC to handle riots

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Sharif asserted that riots in some Iranian cities were under control of police and they were too small to task IRGC with handling them.

“It is too small to get the IRGC involved in controlling these petty riots,” said Spokesman for Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, on Tuesday.

The military official made the remarks after being questioned if the IRGC had helped the police in controlling the recent riots in some cities of Iran.

“So far, the police has not called for IRGC’s help,” he said in response.

“With Interior ministry’s measures the properties and possessions of people have been protected and security has been established,” noted the IRGC spokesperson.

“Of course there were cases in some cities and counties where the police asked for Basij forces’ help that the demands were managed and coordinated by the Commander of Iran's Basij Resistance Force Gholamhossein Gheybparvar,” recounted Mr. Sharif.

“In those cases that I mentioned the Basij forces helped the police but so far the size of riots has been too small to need IRGC’s contribution,” asserted the official.

