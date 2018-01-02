Iran advises Trump to mind own business

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Iranian FM spokesman Ghasemi advised US President Trump to stop meddling in Iran’s domestic affairs and follow the principles of ‘good words’ and ‘good deeds’ in order to gain international respect for US.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks on Tuesday in reaction to Donald Trump’s offensive and meddling tweets about Iran in which he called the Iranian nation 'hungry for food', adding “the completely contradictory and haphazard stances adopted by Donald Trump against the Iranian people are nothing new.”

Ghasemi went on to add, “he recently called Iranians a ‘terrorist nation’ and provoked their anger by using a fabricated name for the Persian Gulf, and now under the façade of compassion for them, he is addressing this culturally-rich nation with a thousand-year-old civilization with offensive words.”

There is no doubt that the great and cultivated Iranian community across the world will have reactions to Trump’s insults, he added.

Ghasemi further advised Trump to deal with his own country’s internal issues instead of wasting his time on posting futile and offensive tweets about other nations; “Trump would better deal with the daily murders of dozens of US citizens in mass shootings and the existence of millions of homeless and hungry in his own country,” he added.

“He should take lessons from the ancient Iranian morality code of good deeds and good words and incorporate them in his own behavior,” he said.

