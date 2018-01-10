FM spox says Congress bill blameworthy

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, condemned the recent move of US congress which passed a resolution in support of the rioters and terrorists in Iran.

“The interventionist resolution passed in US congress [against the Islamic Republic of Iran and in support of the recent riots] is an unacceptable, blameworthy, and inappropriate issue,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi,The Iranian diplomat made the remarks after the US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday supporting the recent riots in Iran.

Mr. Ghasemi described the congress move an illogical procedure, far from wisdom, in violation of international law, and as a blatant case of interference in the domestic affairs of other countries.

“Measures like passing this resolution and hostile remarks and moves of US establishment against the brave nation of Iran who are aware of the expansionist and imperialist nature of US officials are assuredly doomed-to-failure policies quite familiar for the wise people of Iran,” asserted the Iranian diplomat.

“These kinds of resolutions are just repetition of the same show-offs and politicized approach of US regime and its interventionist nature which has been repeatedly witnessed by the big nation of Iran in the course of the past decades,” reiterate the Iranian diplomat.

“The US government, on one side, hypocritically cries fully false slogans in support of the Iranian people and on the other side imposes unfair sanctions against the same people and restricts the entrance of the civilized Iranian nation to US to blame them,” he severely criticized and condemned the double-standard behavior of US government in treating Iranian citizens.

“But once again, US officials should learn the always-honorable people of Iran are carefully watching these kinds of policies and double-standard and hostile approach of Americans toward their own country and, if needed, will give their harsh response to these tactless behaviors of Americans,” underlined the Iranian spokesman of foreign ministry.

