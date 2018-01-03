Trump’s ‘crocodile tears’ for Iranian nation ‘revolting’

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Iran's UN mission has released a statement on Tuesday condemning the US meddling remarks and support for escalation of violence and unrest in Iran.

The Tuesday statement was released shortly after US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley announced that Washington would call on the United Nations to hold an emergency meeting over the situation in Iran.

The statement maintained that Haley’s remarks are a cover for the failed policies of the US and its allies in the region, aimed at taking a revenge against the Iranian nation.

“The US interventions in Iran have been a shameful and bloodied record since the 1953 coup d'état in Iran,” the statement said, adding “the threats and idle talks of the US envoy at the United Nations are aimed at supporting violence and unrest in the country.”

“Security and stability in Iran in the past four decades have relied on its own people,” the statement said. “The Iranian people will protect their rights and achievements despite the recent fake media hype and will not allow violence and destruction to undermine these rights.”

The Iran’s UN mission further voiced disgust at the “crocodile tears” of Trump’s administration for the Iranian nation, saying the people of Iran still remember Washington’s support for the Pahlavi monarchy.

MS/4189849