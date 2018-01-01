Trump’s support for protests, sign for new plots: Jazayeri

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Brigadier General Jazayeri, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, condemned the meddlesome statements of some westerners in support of the protests in Iranian cities.

“The support for the rioters of Iran, by the highest official of US along with some imperialist media shows that there is a new plot to stage a new intrigue in Iran,” said Brigadier General Jazayeri, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, on Monday.

He made the remarks touching upon the latest reactions, remarks, and tweets by some westerner officials like US President Trump. Since Thursday, some Iranian cities have turned to scenes of small street rallies against economic problems of the last year.

“The involvement and contribution of diverse groups in the recent protests, from the progenies of the infamous House of Pahlavi to the gang leaders of the terrorist group of MKO, and the mercenaries of ISIL, in the puzzle of new US-backed intrigue shows the volume, the vastness, and the measure of their animosity toward the big nation of Iran to the public opinion of the world,” reiterated the Iranian senior military commander.

