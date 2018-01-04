Current situation in Iran ‘not political’

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, said Wed. that the current situation in Iran regarding the public protests are not political and cannot be compared with the 2009 events.

Secretary General of Lebanese Resistance Movement ‘Hezbollah’, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, made the remarks in an interview with Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV Network Wednesday night, adding “Iran’s current problem on which all groups and parties are completely united, is not about the country’s government and establishment, but it’s the result of bankruptcy of banks, corporations and the escalation of financial crisis.”

He went on to add, “certain political movements took advantage of the situation and began leading the protests toward a political agenda, but Iranian authorities calmly dealt with the crisis, and the protesters have now parted ways with the rioters.”

“One good thing about the protests was that internal sides in Iran found the motivation to begin working together to explore ways for finding solutions to the country’s problems,” he said.

“The wishes and objectives of Trump, his administration, as well as Israel and Saudi Arabia all failed to bear results in Iran,” he stressed.

Nasrallah then discussed Donald Trump’s Jerusalem decision, stressing that the relocation of US embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds would mean the end of the Israeli regime.

He warned against a potential war to be waged by Trump and Netanyahu against Gaza, Lebanon or Syria, adding “the Resistance Front, comprising Iran, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, as well as Yemen, need to be prepared for any potential war following the decisions of Trump and Netanyahu.”

