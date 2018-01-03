US to be once again forced to apologize to Iranian nation

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Former IRGC Cmdr. Mohsen Rezaei, reacting to US interventions in the recent protests across the country, said American authorities will be once again forced to apologize to the great Iranian nation over their offensive remarks.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Secretary of the Expediency Council and former IRGC Commander Mohsen Rezaei slammed the interventions of US officials in the recent protests across Iran, saying “US authorities will be once again forced to apologize to the great Iranian nation over their interventions in our domestic affairs; the same way that Clinton had to apologize for the behavior of his predecessors.”

Since Thursday, groups of Iranian protesters have taken to the streets in several cities to voice their dissatisfaction mostly over economic issues. Sporadic violence has erupted during the protests, causing a number of casualties. US President Donald Trump and a number of other American officials have been backing the protests in what has come to be considered Washington’s interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.

