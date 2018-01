TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – According to Turkey’s state run news agency Anadolu , Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Zarif, on Tuesday.

So far, no more details have been disclosed on the details of this phone consultation.

Turkey reacted a few hours ago to recent developments in Iran, announcing Ankara hopes that foreigners would not interfere in Iran's internal affairs.

The protests initially began last week, as people took to the streets to express their discontent over soaring prices. However, a number of the rallies turned into violence and riots across the country.

