US exploiting protests to scrap Iran nuclear deal, Russia says

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Russian officials have warned against the US administration's attempt to derail the nuclear deal with Iran, saying the US should be warned against the action.

First deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Vladimir Jabarov, said on Saturday that Western partners should warn the US against the scrapping or changes in the terms of the nuclear deal with Iran, according to the Russia's Vestnik Kavkaza news agency.

He expressed the hope that consultations on this issue with the Foreign Ministry are already underway.

According to him, the American side is trying to persuade all participants of the nuclear deal to scrap the agreement with Iran.

Earlier on Friday night, another Russian official, the Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia had blasted the US call for an extra ordinary meeting at UN Security Council on recent protests in Iran saying "the Unites States is abusing the platform of the Security Council. Let Iran deal with its own problems,” Aljazeera English reported on Saturday morning.

Envoys from several other countries had also expressed reservations about whether the council was the right forum for the issue.

According to Aljazeera, Nebenzia said if the UN Security Council followed the reasoning behind convening the meeting over domestic protests in Iran, it should have met after demonstrations in the US following the killing of African American teenager Michael Brown by a white police officer in the state of Missouri in 2014.

KI