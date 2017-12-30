National skier books berth at Winter Olympics 2018

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Sattar Seid, a member of Iranian national skiing team, managed to earn a quota to 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Head of Alborz Alpine Skiing Committee, Sadegh Kalhor, said the Iranian skier scooped up a total of 60 points and was qualified for the Winter Olympics.

“Sattar Seid also occupied fourth and fifth positions in three events at the international alpine skiing event held recently in Erzurum of Turkey,” he continued.

Kalhor maintained that Iran’s other representative at the Erzurum event, Seyed Morteza Jafari, had also finished in the fourth place.

He later announced reopening of Dizin ski complex located in the Alborz mountain range, about 70km North from Tehran. “The Iranian resort will therefore host international giant slalom and speed events under supervision of Fédération Internationale de Ski, the world’s highest governing body for international winter sports.

The 2018 Winter Olympics, officially known as the XXIII Olympic Winter Games and commonly known as PyeongChang 2018, is a major international multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 9 to 25 February 2018 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea.

The elected host city was announced on 6 July 2011 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after the 123rd IOC Session in Durban, South Africa. Pyeongchang won its bid on the first round of voting, receiving more votes than both Munich, Germany and Annecy, France combined.

These will be South Korea's second Olympic Games and its first Winter Games; Seoul hosted the Summer Games in 1988. Pyeongchang will be the third Asian city to host the Winter Games; the first two were in Japan, at Sapporo (1972) and Nagano (1998).

