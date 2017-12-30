Iran most specialized in OMFS in West Asia

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Iran has the largest number and most specified oral and maxillofacial surgeons (OMFS) in West Asia, President of the Iranian Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons said Saturday.

Dr. Mohammad Bayat, President of the Iranian Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, made the comment in an interview with Mehr News correspondent on Saturday, while talking about the 16th edition of the international congress of oral and maxillofacial surgery to be held on 13-16 February, 2018, in Tehran.

The upcoming congress will be held in three sections of oral and maxillofacial surgery conference, implant symposium, and young OMFS researchers’ symposium.

According to Bayat, there are 400 oral and maxillofacial surgeons in Iran, which suffice to meet the needs of patients in the country; in addition, there are 100 assistants studying in the field, with 30 of whom graduating each year.

Noting the remarkable participation of foreign guests in this year’s edition of the congress, Bayat said “due to issues facing the visit of prominent American professors to Iran, this year they will deliver their lectures through video conference.”

Bayat also noted the holding of an exhibition showcasing OMFS equipment on the sidelines of the congress, with participation of a number of Iranian and foreign companies.

