7th Intl. Nanostructures Conf. to be held in Feb.

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Tehran will host the 7th International Conference on Nanostructures in late February, bringing together distinguished scientists and heads of reputable science and research centers from Iran and around the globe.

The 7th International Conference on Nanostructures will be organized by the Institute for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (INST) of Sharif University of Technology under the support of Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC).

The conference will be a 3-day event to be held on 27 February-1 March, 2018 in Tehran.

According to the event’s website, the ICNS7 aims to provide an interdisciplinary and international forum for scientists, researchers, students, and industrialists of the rapidly growing fields of nanoscience and nanostructures to exchange ideas, discover novel opportunities and broaden their knowledge.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics including, Low-dimensional Nanostructures; Bulk Nanostructured Materials; Nanobiomaterials and Nanomedicine; Nanodevices; Nanosensors and Nanobiosensors; Nanomagnetism and Spintronics; Nanostructures for Electronics, Photonics and Plasmonics; Nanomaterials for Water and Environment; Nanomaterials for Energy Conversion and Storage; Advanced Fabrication and Characterization Methods; Nanotechnology Standardization and Commercialization; and Risk Assessment and Ethical Aspects of Nanotechnology.

Key speakers include Professor Juan Bisquert of applied physics at Universitat Jaume I de Castelló, Spain; Professor Enrique Rodríguez Castellón of Inorganic Chemistry, Professor Mostafa El-Sayed, Regents' Professor and Julius Brown Chair, and Professor Patrik Schmuki, Chair for Surface Science and Corrosion, Germany, among other distinguished professors.

MS