Iranian researchers develop device for 3D-printing surgical guides

According to Reza Sharifi, the executive director of the 18th International Congress of Iranian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the device was developed domestically by Iranian researchers, which uses computers to design surgical guides and produces them through the use of 3D printers.

“At the 18th International Congress of Iranian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, we focused on two key topics: ‘surgery with minimum side-effects’, and ‘the use of digital and cutting-edge technologies’,” he said.

“We are working to use cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printers in this field to improve both the precision of surgical procedures and minimize postoperative complications,” he added.

“We are the leading country in the Middle East in oral and maxillofacial surgery,” he maintained.

MNA/4859634