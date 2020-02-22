  1. Technology
22 February 2020 - 13:41

Iranian researchers develop device for 3D-printing surgical guides

Iranian researchers develop device for 3D-printing surgical guides

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian researchers have managed to develop a device that uses the computer and 3D printers to design and produce precise surgical guides.

According to Reza Sharifi, the executive director of the 18th International Congress of Iranian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the device was developed domestically by Iranian researchers, which uses computers to design surgical guides and produces them through the use of 3D printers.

“At the 18th International Congress of Iranian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, we focused on two key topics: ‘surgery with minimum side-effects’, and ‘the use of digital and cutting-edge technologies’,” he said.

“We are working to use cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printers in this field to improve both the precision of surgical procedures and minimize postoperative complications,” he added.

“We are the leading country in the Middle East in oral and maxillofacial surgery,” he maintained.

MNA/4859634

News Code 155885

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News