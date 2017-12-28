ICIP 2018 to be held in Malaysia

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – The 20th International Conference on Islamic Philosophy will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 20th International Conference on Islamic Philosophy is to be held on February 12 and 13, 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

2018 ICIP aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of Islamic Philosophy. It also provides the premier interdisciplinary forum for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in the field of Islamic Philosophy.

Researchers can submit papers on Islamic philosophy and theology, Islamic studies, history of Islamic studies, modern Islamic philosophy, Sufi philosophy, transcendent theosophy, Islamic ethics, Islamic metaphysics, Sufi metaphysics, Islamic theology and Kalam and mysticism up to the end of December 2017.

For more information, visit the following link:

waset.org/conference/2018/02/kuala-lumpur/ICIP

