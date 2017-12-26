Iranian post-grad receives recognition for Nano-implant

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – An Iranian student from the University of Malaya has received special recognition for his research findings on “optimal production of smart antibacterial nano-structured titanium implant".

Alireza Rafieerad the Iranian PhD student who has graduated from the University of Malaya explained his scientific endeavor saying “in recent years, with the increase in demand for artificial tissues, biodegradable resistant titanium alloys have been widely used in bone and dental implants.”

Rafieerad who is a graduate of mechanical engineering said “these materials have higher mechanical and biological properties and greater resistance to abrasion and corrosion compared to other alloys common in industry and they are also more preferable in terms of performance and economy.”

“In my project, the biodegradable resistant titanium alloy (Ti67) has been used as the implant undercoat,” he added.

Rafieerad said that these implants have been improved to achieve a better general performance and replace the bone tissue in the long run.

Alireza Rafieerad received recognition as the PhD candidate with the highest impact publication in sciences from the University of Malaya in 2017.

Malaysian universities place primary stress on the commercialization of research carried out by their students. Part of the objectives achieved in Malaysia have so far been attained by thousands of foreign students, including Iranians, who study and do research in Malaysia.

