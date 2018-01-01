Tehran to host 21st physical medicine congress in Jan.

TEHRAN, Jan. 1 (MNA) – The 21st Annual Iranian Congress of Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation and Electrodiogenesis will be held in Tehran on 17-19 January, 2018, with notable speakers from American and European countries in attendance.

Experts and professors of physical medicine and rehabilitation, as well as other physicians specializing in related disciplines such as orthopedics, neurology, neurosurgery, rheumatology, sports medicine and general practitioners are the target groups of the congress.

The three-day congress will cover a wide range of topics including new diagnostic issues and physical medicine treatments, electrodiagnosis, new rehabilitation, sports medicine, musculoskeletal pain syndrome, cognitive rehabilitation, etc.

