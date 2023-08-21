Ghalibaf hosts Algerian parliament speaker in Tehran

Both sides are eager to broaden parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Shoring up bilateral relations in different areas with the priority of improving economic ties is among the goals of the 5-day trip of the Algerian People's National Assembly's Speaker Ibrahim Boughali to Iran.

Visiting Sacred Defense Museum, knowledge-based companies and their achievements, and a trip to Isfahan city, central Iran, are among the Algerian parliamentary delegation's programs during the 5-day trip.

Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mojtaba Zonnouri welcomed the Algerian speaker and his entourage at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on August 20, 2023, according to IRNA.

Hassan Norouzi, head of the Iran-Algeria friendship parliamentary group, was also present at the welcoming ceremony.

MNA/Iran Press