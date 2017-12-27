Parl. urges govt. to back al-Quds bill against US plot

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Larijani called on Rouhani’s administration to throw its weight behind a bill passed Wed. by Iranian parl. in recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Palestine’s eternal capital.

Following the passing of a bill on Wed. on attaching an article to the law of protecting the Islamic revolution of Palestinian people, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the decision to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds was a plot designed by US President Donald Trump in line with a “perfunctory conciliation” and another measure to undermine the status of Palestinians and other Muslims in the world.

Larijani went on to add, “when Washington came under attack from the public opinion of Muslim countries and even other nations, it sought another trite scenario by staging a show at the United Nations and leaving some broken pieces of metal there, claiming that they were the remains of a missile given to Yemenis by Iran.”

“By doing so, they were trying to deviate the direction of public opinion from the conflict they had created, but their measure caused severe criticism from around the world to the point where the UN condemned US’ decision with an overwhelming majority,” Larijani added.

Larijani went on to refer to the bill that was adopted today at the Parliament’s open session in support of Palestine, calling it a “timely” measure, and voicing hope that the government would follow up on the approved bill in earnest so that the US’ plot would be neutralized.

Iranian lawmakers on Wed. voted with consensus in favor of a bill to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the eternal capital of Palestine.

