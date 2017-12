TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Special Aide on International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian strongly condemned foolish comments of Bahrain's foreign minister against Iran's history.

Parliament Speaker Special Aide on International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the history and civilization of Iran, said the trashy comments made by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa are not worth answering.

"The foolish remarks made by Bahrain's foreign minister on Iran's civilization, history, and religions are beyond the geographical scope of this small island isolated from Iran, and it's not worth answering," Amir-Abdollahian wrote in his twitter account on Sunday.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Bahraini Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah leveled baseless allegations against Tehran and said, "Iran is sustained but the Islamic Republic is temporary."

