Iran not intimidated by Trump's threats

حسین امیر عبداللهیان
News ID: 4203609 -
Politics
TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian addressed Donald Trump in a tweet saying that Iran will not allow the US to target its national security, defensive power or constructive regional influence.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian published a tweet on his Twitter account concerning the recent remarks and measures adopted by the US President Donald Trump and slammed his for trying to intimidate the Islamic Republic of Iran into acquiescing to its policies and demands.

Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account “Mr. Trump! We will never allow you to target our national security, defensive power and constructive regional influence through threatening to violate, change or break JCPOA. We will take Iran to the heights of economic development through innovation and hard work.”

