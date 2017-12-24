Bahraini FM too petty to comment on ancient, glorious Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi reacted to Bahraini foreign minister’s degrading remarks about Iran, saying "Bahraini FM is too petty to comment on ancient and glorious Iran"

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi reacted to a degrading tweet by Bahraini foreign minister about the land and the government of Iran, saying “you are too petty to comment on ancient and magnificent culture of Iran.”

“The ancient land of Iran has a civilized, sophisticated people and enjoys a unique history, culture and an independent democracy in the region. It is a real nightmare to the failed rulers of Bahrain and other despots who can wield power only for oppressing the will of the majority and committing crimes against the public under the protection of other extra-regional countries,” he added.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Bahraini Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah leveled baseless allegations against Tehran and said, "Iran is sustained but the Islamic Republic is temporary."

BS/4180662