Iran invites Bahrain to stop making baseless, clumsy claims

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (MNA) – Iranian FM Spokesman Ghasemi has categorically dismissed as “baseless”, “delusional” and “clumsy” the recent anti-Iran claims raised by Bahrain’s Interior Ministry.

In a Wednesday statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi strongly dismissed the recent claim raised by Bahrain’s Interior Ministry on Iran’s role in an oil pipeline blast on Nov. 10, which caused a fire at Bahrain’s main pipeline near Buri village, 15 km from the capital Manama.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry claimed on Tuesday authorities had arrested four people, two of whom had received intensive training in Iran to carry out attacks to harm Bahrain’s economy and its oil pipeline.

“It is better for Bahraini authorities to set aside their security approach and the crackdown on the legitimate demands of their people, and establish serious dialogue with them in a bid to put an end to the crisis in the country, instead of raising worn-out claims and bringing up old and ineffective scenarios,” Ghasemi said.

The spokesman also called on Bahraini officials to avoid misleading others and to stop trying to resolve their internal crises by resorting to delusional and clumsy measures.

MS/4222665