MoD calls for more security coop. with world in 2018

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – In separate greeting messages, Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami felicitated the advent of the Christian New Year to his counterparts in 16 countries across the world.

The messages were addressed to defense ministers of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, South Africa, the People's Democratic Republic of Korea, Serbia, Poland, the Republic of Greece, Bolivia, Venezuela, Italy, Brazil, Bolivia, Cuba, Austria, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami wished for more unity, solidarity and cooperation among all seekers of freedom and peace in the fight against violence, extremism and terrorism in the new year.

He also voiced hope for the deepening and development of mutual cooperation in various defense and security fields in 2018.

