Science Min. felicitates Christian academics on Christmas

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Science Minister congratulated the birth of Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) to all Christian academics and students in Iran's higher education system.

In a message on Friday, Iranian Science Minister Mansour Gholami congratulated the birth of Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH).

“I would like to congratulate the birth of Jesus Christ (PBUH), who is one of the elite divine messengers, to all monotheists, especially my Christian colleagues, students and the large family of Iran's higher education system”, said the Minister.

Stating that all divine prophets praised monotheism, friendship, gaining knowledge, and avoiding violence, he said that Christmas days are an opportunity for the followers and believers in the divine religions so as to make more efforts to strengthen and promote learning of religious and divine teachings.

Related News

