New avenues open for Iran-Pakistan relations

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said that new avenues are open for relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony in Iran’s embassy in Pakistan on Saturday, Ali Larijani said Iran and Pakistan relations are developing and have always been fully formed in terms of politics, economics, security and military affairs.

"Though there have always been ups and downs, they posed no problems due to the common cultural roots and the mutual interest of the two nations," Larijani noted.

“Such similarities exist among other neighboring countries in the region as well. Some bitterness arises once in a while that is nevertheless resolved through cultural roots. That is why cultural roots need to be taken into account,” Iranian parliament speaker added.

Larijani highlighted the fact that the relations between the two countries have increased due to several reasons and added “in meeting with Pakistani parliament speaker in Iran and other international conferences, this mutual interest in expanding ties has always been present. Recently, however, common concerns have increased.”

Larijani underlined the necessity of resorting to common points and said “new, unprecedented avenues for the expansion of relations between Iran and Pakistan have been opened. We are after surmounting regional problems. Although there were some who did not want regional issues to be solved, it seems that now their plots have been uncovered and regional mechanisms for maintaining peace and security have been established in various countries.”

Iranian parliament speaker discussed the major role played by embassies in economy and said “embassies must bear economic burdens as well. Although other aspects are equally important in our relations with Pakistan, economy must be our special focus and we should find ways to expand economic ties.”

“Parliamentary relations between Iran and Pakistan have always been close, even when governments were disinclined to expand ties. Therefore, friendly phone talks, negotiations and dialogues have always been present that not only concern intergovernmental relations, but also include theoretical concerns,” he asserted.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said that the capacities for friendly relations with Iran’s Parliament can be developed and said “Iranian embassy in Pakistan plays a major role in strengthening relations between the two governments and can therefore be used for expanding commercial ties as well.”

