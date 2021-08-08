  1. Politics
Iran seeking security of international ways

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Saying that Iran seeks the security of international ways and energy transportation, the Iranian Parliament added that the Zionist regime is at the top of the terrorists.

Speaking on the sidelines of the open session of the Parliament on Sunday, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf answered a question raised by reporters over G7 countries' statement on the attack on a Zionist tanker off Oman.

"We have always said the fact that we are against any illegal or terrorist act", the Speaker of Iranian Parliament said and added that but now those who have trained and supported ISIL and other terrorists themselves are taking such an approach.

Every day, you witness the problems and the movement of ships in the Red Sea, he said, adding, if there is a terrorist there, the Zionist regime is at the top of them.

The Islamic Republic of Iran always obeys the law and regulations and seeks the security of international paths and energy transportation, he stated.

