US bullying at World Cup mirrors Washington's foreign policy

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the US has turned the 2026 FIFA World Cup into a field for bullying and political pressure, saying Washington's conduct as host reflects the same policies it pursues around the world.

In a post on X on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian said the US government's conduct as World Cup host reflected its long-established foreign policy.

"The U.S. government's conduct as World Cup host follows its familiar foreign policy: bending rules, humiliating rivals, creating obstacles, and cheating. This is their MAGA playbook. Iran rejects such games. We stand firmly for our rights," he wrote.

According to Press TV, Washington imposed sweeping travel restrictions on Iran's national team, forcing the squad to remain at its training base in Tijuana, Mexico throughout the tournament.

The team was allowed to enter the US only shortly before matches and was required to leave within 24 hours after each game, restriction that no other participating nation faced.

Iran strongly condemned both the US and FIFA over the measures, saying the restrictions violated the principles of fairness and equal treatment expected of a World Cup host.

MNA