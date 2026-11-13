In the absence of any valid legal justification for the use of force, a United States military attack against Iran constitutes an internationally wrongful act for which the United States bears responsibility.

In response to the armed attack, Iran continues to exercise its right to legitimate self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran’s top diplomat underlined.

Back on Nov. 11, Araghchi had said that US officials’ delusions and baseless notions have led to the failure in the US policy.

“Eight years ago, a cartoon character like Pompeo said Iranians must follow White House diktat “if they want to eat. Today, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio—whose fellow Cubans are victims of same policy—repeats that drivel.”

MNA