According to Al-Masirah, the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Sunday that, "In response to the brutal aggression of the Saudis against our country and people, and as part of the response to their brutal massacres, the latest of which was the massacre in a market in Al-Waziyyah and residential buildings in Bani Hashish, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of 120 people, most of whom were women and children; the Yemeni armed forces, with the help of God Almighty, carried out four special military operations with a number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.

The first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport, Aramco storage tanks and the financial center in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi enemy. By God's grace, the attacks were direct and accurate, causing significant damage to the targeted locations.

The second operation targeted Aramco in Abqaiq. The attacks were precise and caused fires in the targeted locations.

The third operation targeted the Saudi enemy forces commanded by the Saudi officer, Faris Al-Shammari, in the east of Al-Jawf province and the city of Madghal in Marib province, which resulted in the killing and wounding of a large number of these elements.

The fourth operation targeted the Saudi enemy forces commanded by the Saudi officer, Badr Al-Harbi, in the Al-Mudharebah District in Lahj province, which also resulted in the killing and wounding of a large number of elements.

At the end of his statement, General Saree emphasized that, "The Yemeni armed forces will continue their military operations deep in Saudi territory to avenge the blood of our people and to build up deterrence against the enemy. We will inflict painful blows on them with precise operations, relying on God Almighty. We will continue to impose the equation of siege against siege and escalation against escalation, and target the gathering centers of the Saudi enemy until the aggression stops and the siege of our beloved country ends.

MNA/7004513