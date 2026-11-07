Paraguay's president ousted as political crisis deepens

The Senate voted unanimously to impeach Peña after the lower house had also backed his removal without opposition, according to footage broadcast on Paraguayan television.

Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as the country's new leader shortly after Peña's removal. He is set to serve until August 2028, according to DPA.

Under the prosecutor's order, Peña must remain under house arrest until he appears before a specialist unit for economic crime and corruption. According to local media, this is expected to happen on Saturday.

Footage broadcast by the Paraguayan news portal ABC showed police officers outside Peña's home.

An arrest warrant was also issued for central bank chief Carlos Carvallo.

During the impeachment proceedings, senators agreed that Peña had committed misconduct in office.

Peña did not attend the Senate hearing, instead sending his lawyers to represent him. He had earlier unsuccessfully requested a 72-hour postponement.

His lawyers argued that the impeachment proceedings were no longer valid because Peña had already submitted his resignation. However, the Senate and lower house had refused to accept it.

Had Congress accepted his resignation, Peña would have become a senator for life as a former president, granting him parliamentary immunity.

MNA